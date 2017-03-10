George Strait to attempt a Sin City set list the size of Texas

ABC/Image Group LAWhen you have sixty #1 hits, why not play ‘em all? That’s exactly what George Strait will do during his next engagement in Vegas — but it’ll take two nights to squeeze ’em all in.

King George will run through thirty of his chart toppers on April 7, and he’ll return the next night to finish the task.

“We’re going to be rehearsing, I would say 25 songs that we haven’t played in years,” he admits, adding, “… This should be fun!”

As for staples like “Amarillo by Morning” and “Troubadour” that missed their turn at the top spot, well, George plans to do those too.

“I think some fans would throw something at me if I didn’t play those,” he jokes.

Depending on the crowd reaction, the Country Music Hall of Famer seems open to a repeat performance.

“We’re going to try this out… then see how it goes. It’s important to me to hear what the fans think and take it from there,” George says.

You can find out more about the legend’s ongoing gig at T-Mobile Arena in Sin City at StraitToVegas.com.

