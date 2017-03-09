Country artists help propel soundtrack from The Shack to #1 on Christian Albums Chart

AtlanticThe soundtrack to The Shack, which opened in theaters just last Friday, entered at No. 1 on this week’s Billboard Top Christian Albums chart.

The movie’s soundtrack features a mix of country stars and contemporary Christian artists. Dan + Shay’s “When I Pray For You” has also soared to #11 on the Hot Christian Songs chart. Other country artists contributing to the soundtrack are Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, Lady Antebellum, Brett Eldredge and Dierks Bentley.

