Get a buzz with Dierks Bentley: Latest Whiskey Row restaurant now open

ABC/Image Group LAAfter a slight construction delay, the doors are finally open at Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row in Gilbert, Arizona, a suburb of the singer’s hometown of Phoenix.

The third location of Bentley’s restaurant and bar chain measures 8,700 square feet and includes a large outdoor patio with space for outdoor games like cornhole and ping-pong. There’s also an outside dance floor with a stage inside and large windows facing downtown Phoenix. The establishment’s signature will be live entertainment and over 50 beers on tap, with TVs throughout the venue.

Although the location is now open, an official Grand Opening celebration is set for Thursday, March 16th with a free concert featuring Kelsea Ballerini.

Dierk’s Bentley’s next Whiskey Row location is set to open in downtown Nashville later this year. There are already restaurants in Scottsdale and Tempe, Arizona.

