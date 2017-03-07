Chris Young helps Vince Gill set a record with “Sober Saturday Night”

Andrew Lipovsky/NBCWhile Chris Young is enjoying sharing the top spot on the country charts this week with his hero Vince Gill, he’s also helping the Country Music Hall of Famer set a record.

Vince now becomes the artist with the longest span between number-ones, as “Sober Saturday Night” occupies the top position. The Oklahoma native’s most recent #1 came the week of March 12, 1994, with “Tryin’ to Get Over You,” according to Billboard. That’s 23 years and one week between the two, if you’re counting.

Fellow Country Music Hall of Famers Alabama previously held the title, for the span between 1993’s “Reckless” and their 2011 collaboration with Brad Paisley on “Old Alabama.”

“Sober Saturday Night” is Vince’s sixth career number one, by the way, and Chris’s ninth.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.