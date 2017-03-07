Attention, men 50 and over: Reba's ready to date!

ABC/Image Group LA More than a year after her divorce from her longtime manager Narvel Blackstock, Reba McEntire is ready to jump back into the dating pool.

“You know I put that out about two weeks ago and not a durn thing’s happened!” she joked with The Insider. “So I guess I’m just too busy. Maybe that’s it!” she laughed.

Reba went on to reveal that her 27-year-old son Shelby is actually the gatekeeper when it comes to her potential suitors. So far, the proud mom says her race-car-driver son has been firm about the fact she can’t date anyone who’s younger than 50.

“I don’t think I agree. In my mind, I’m 35,” she joked.

During her recent Together in Vegas dates with Brooks & Dunn, Reba also unveiled her new wax double who’ll reside at Madame Tussauds Nashville location, which opens April 14.

You can check out the big reveal on YouTube.

