Sam Hunt's “Body Like a Back Road” breaks a record

MCA NashvilleAfter being out only a month, Sam Hunt’s new song has set a record.

This week, “Body Like a Back Road” becomes the most-streamed country song ever, as it notches 9.2 million listens in a seven-day period, according to Sam’s label, MCA Nashville.

Just as the Georgia native is gearing up for his 15 in a 30 Tour this summer with Maren Morris, Chris Janson, and Ryan Follese, he’s also adding to his itinerary.

Sam will play New York City’s Madison Square Garden on September 14. Tickets for that show go on sale Friday.

