Old Dominion postpones #1 party, cancels dates this week after death in the family

ABC/Image Group LA Old Dominion was forced to postpone their #1 party for “Song for Another Time” on Monday and cancel their Wednesday appearance at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, after the death of someone close to the band.

“We’ve suffered a great loss in the Old Dominion family,” a statement on the band’s website says. “One of our immediate family members has unexpectedly passed. We thank you in advance for your prayers and your patience as we sort out the coming days,” the message goes on.

The note doesn’t elaborate any further as to exactly who has died. OD will also miss their remaining dates this week in Midland, Texas; Wichita, Kansas; Tulsa, Oklahoma; and Bossier City, Louisiana.

