Little Big Town lands another #1 with “The Breaker”

March 6, 2017 ABC News Radio Country

Capitol NashvilleFor the past two weeks, Little Big Town has been sitting at the top of the country singles charts with the Taylor Swift-penned “Better Man.” Now the CMA and ACM Vocal Group of the Year are laying claim to the albums tally as well.

LBT’s new project The Breaker debuts at #1 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart this week, and makes an impressive showing on the all-genre Billboard 200 as well. The band comes in at #4 on the ranking, having moved more than 51,000 copies of their new set in its first seven days of release.

This is Little Big Town’s fourth top-ten debut on the all-genre chart, making them the second-most successful country band on the Billboard 200 this decade. Only Lady Antebellum outranks them, with five albums making the 200 since 2010.

