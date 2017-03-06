Life Can Be Tough. Music Can Help.: See Cam's TEDx Talk

ABC/Image Group LA “Burning House” hitmaker Cam is very likely the first country star ever to give a TEDx Talk, and now you can check out her January speech at the University of Nevada for yourself.

Though she was initially invited just to sing, the invitation was expanded when the event’s organizer realized the California native had studied psychology at both Stanford and Berkeley.

“It only lasted about 11 minutes…” Cam says of her talk, “but I was more terrified than I’ve ever been in my life. To share knowledge publicly means I had to first believe that I have knowledge worth sharing, and questioning myself is pretty much my superpower,” she jokes.

Cam also performed three songs from her debut album Untamed: her breakthrough #1 “Burning House,” “Runaway Train,” and “Village.”

You can watch both Cam’s performances and her TEDx Talk titled “Life Can Be Tough. Music Can Help.” on YouTube.

