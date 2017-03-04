And The Grand Total Is…

Two days of hope on Froggy 92.9! People from all over Sonoma County- Santa Rosa, Petaluma, Rohnert Park, Windsor Cloverdale- and from as far away as Gualala and Hercules, coming together to help the kids of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. So many generous donations, so many people giving straight from their heart, so many people donating their time and their effort, and that turns in to…

$90,023 for St. Jude!

That’s an all-time Froggy 92.9 record!!! Once again we want to thank our generous sponsors, Montgomery Village and Platinum Chevrolet

The Radiothon would not be possible their support. We ask you to send them a message, tweet them or stop in and say THANK YOU! These are businesses in your community who believe in HOPE. Let them know you appreciate them! We certainly do.

Next year, $100k y’all. We can do it! For the kids!