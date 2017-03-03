Everybody is Donating to St. Jude by Dano

No seriously, everybody. Like almost all of your friends are doing it. I do too, and I’d like you to join me.
(You can find out more about St. Jude and why I love it RIGHT HERE.)
I’ve had some great listeners over the years step up and become Partners in Hope. I wanted to share their stories here today, so you can see how they make $20/month work for them.
Mandie-Ann Martinoni from Penngrove
Job: Bartender
Sarah Hanners from Rohnert Park
Job: Sales Rep for State Farm Insurance
“I’m a mom and all the stories from the Radiothon really resonated with me. It had me crying in the car thinking if this is one way I can help these parents, it’s the least I could do. It’s made me think about how else we can contribute to our community. We have conversations with our 5 year old about helping others.”
Govinda Harmon Crozat from Santa Rosa
Job: Outreach Program Director at G&C Autobody and the Crozat Family Foundation
“I can’t even put into words the love I have for St. Jude. I joined 2 years ago during the Radiothon and it’s the one charge on my credit card that puts a smile on my face each month. When I listen to the Radiothon now, I feel so connected, like I’m really part of the difference that’s helping these families. ….I definitely still cry though!”
Those are just three of the hundreds of Froggy listeners who support St. Jude. We’d love to feature your story. Be the next Partner in Hope right now
Call 1-800-636-0595