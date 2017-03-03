Everybody is Donating to St. Jude by Dano

“I joined because I love children. And I love my daughter. Being a single mom with not much to live off of wage-wise, I don’t know what I would do if my daughter ever got sick. Seeing the charge on my statement each month brings my a bit of relief knowing my small donations could help a child out of a hospital bed and out into a world where they can life without worry or pain. And that makes me complete.”

Sarah Hanners from Rohnert Park

Job: Sales Rep for State Farm Insurance

“I’m a mom and all the stories from the Radiothon really resonated with me. It had me crying in the car thinking if this is one way I can help these parents, it’s the least I could do. It’s made me think about how else we can contribute to our community. We have conversations with our 5 year old about helping others.”

Govinda Harmon Crozat from Santa Rosa

Job: Outreach Program Director at G&C Autobody and the Crozat Family Foundation

“I can’t even put into words the love I have for St. Jude. I joined 2 years ago during the Radiothon and it’s the one charge on my credit card that puts a smile on my face each month. When I listen to the Radiothon now, I feel so connected, like I’m really part of the difference that’s helping these families. ….I definitely still cry though!”

Those are just three of the hundreds of Froggy listeners who support St. Jude. We’d love to feature your story. Be the next Partner in Hope right now

Call 1-800-636-0595

Then message Dano on Facebook!