Why I Love St. Jude by Dano

What follows are some facts and some of my opinion about the greatest place on planet Earth ever, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Ok, maybe a lot of my opinion ;-).

Never heard of it? Heard of it but don’t know what it is? All good, that’s what I’m here for. Basically:

-It’s a children’s hospital that cures kids with cancer for free.

-Kids from across the country and around the world are saved there everyday.

-I have been there myself in Memphis, TN.

-St. Jude has no Billing Department because no family EVER receives a bill from St. Jude.

-This is possible because of the generous monthly donations from people just like you, called the Partners in Hope.

We all have that “cause” person in our life, the activist you stopped inviting to dinner parties.

That ain’t me.

I like to work, spend time with my family, watch the Sharks and eat chips. But for St. Jude, I stand up. For St. Jude, I speak up. Why?

For one simple reason- they are not messing around. Never in my life, I have I ever seen an organization so dialed in on one goal. St. Jude, flat out, saves kids who would have died. But that’s not all. They use the data from their treatments and send it to their Research department, who invent and refine treatments so they can save more kids.

And the results have been astounding. When they opened their doors in 1962, cancer was killing 4 out of 5 kids. 5 decades of hard work, and they’ve turned that number on it’s head- 4 out of 5 kids are now surviving cancer.

That is an astounding turnaround, and it happened solely because enough people banded together and said “This needs to stop.”

Believe it or not, St. Jude actually wants to stop. When they achieve their goal, when pediatric cancer is defeated, when they can save that 5th child, they will turn their hospital into a museum. Who does that?? Doesn’t every organization and company dream of becoming bigger and just existing forever???

This is why I love St. Jude. Good people, literally saving lives, 1 at a time. And they can do that, because of their Partners in Hope.

I’m a Partner in Hope, and I think you should be too for these reasons and many, many more.

Listen to our Radiothon today March 2nd and March 3rd from 6a-7p, and when you agree with me…

Call 1-800-636-0595

We raised $88K last year during the Radiothon. I personally am shooting for $100K!