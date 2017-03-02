St Jude. Radiothon Happening NOW

March 2nd and 3rd are two special days in 2017 for Froggy 92.9.

On those days, we dedicate 26 hours to a cause near to our heart- St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. St. Jude has saved the lives of thousands of children with cancer, many from families who couldn’t have afforded proper care for their child. We’ve got lots to tell you about St. Jude, but first things first….

Turn on the Radiothon! Stream it on any device RIGHT HERE at Froggy929.com. Listen on your tablet with the TuneIn Radio app. Or turn on 92.9 FM in your car!

Next things next- when you’re ready to become a Partner in Hope

CALL 1-800-636-0595

or sign up online RIGHT HERE

Also- thank you to our sponsors! It takes a village to make the Radiothon happen…in this this case, Montgomery Village! For the 4th straight year, Montgomery Village made a generous donation to be the title sponsor of our Montgomery Village St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital Radiothon.

And give a round of applause to Platinum Chevrolet who stepped up to our Presenting sponsor this year!

The Radiothon would not be possible each year without the generous support of Montgomery Village and Platinum Chevrolet. We ask you to send them a message, tweet them or stop in and say THANK YOU! These are businesses in your community who believe in HOPE. Let them know you appreciate them! We certainly do.

Why St. Jude? Learn RIGHT HERE.

Again, turn the Radiothon on NOW, 92.9 FM or stream RIGHT HERE at Froggy929.com. And when your heart tells you,

CALL 1-800-636-0595!