Renew Your Vows With Rob & Joss: UPDATED With Pictures

February 16, 2017
We are teaming up with Montgomery Village for Froggy 92.9’s Walk Thru & Renew!

It’s almost Valentine’s Day- which is the perfect time to renew your vows with the one you love!

Rob & Joss will be out at Montgomery Village on Tuesday, February 14th from 5pm to 7pm to help you renew your vows. They will even serve as your Best Man/Maid of Honor if you want!

Bring your family, bring your loved ones- heck- bring the family dog! All are welcome!

The renewals will be officiated by Rose Barboza from Weddings by Rose Barboza!

Couples who renew their vows will get a certificate of renewal, a downloadable photo, some wedding cake from Cold Stone Creamery and a Goodie Bag full of Montgomery Village gifts and discounts. (Goodie Bags available while supplies last.)

Couples will also have the chance to win the following:

  • Zen Nails Signature Spa Couples Pedicure
  • ME Spa 80-minute Deep Tissue Couples Massage
  • $100 Certificate to Ma Cherie et Moi
  • White House/Black Market Necklace
  • $100 Monti’s Rotisserie & Bar Gift Card
  • $100 SEA Thai Bistro & Bar Gift Card
  • $100 Cattlemens Restaurant Gift Card

All photos by Will Bucquoy!

