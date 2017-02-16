Renew Your Vows With Rob & Joss: UPDATED With Pictures

We are teaming up with Montgomery Village for Froggy 92.9’s Walk Thru & Renew!
It’s almost Valentine’s Day- which is the perfect time to renew your vows with the one you love!
Rob & Joss will be out at Montgomery Village on Tuesday, February 14th from 5pm to 7pm to help you renew your vows. They will even serve as your Best Man/Maid of Honor if you want!
Bring your family, bring your loved ones- heck- bring the family dog! All are welcome!
The renewals will be officiated by Rose Barboza from Weddings by Rose Barboza!
Couples who renew their vows will get a certificate of renewal, a downloadable photo, some wedding cake from Cold Stone Creamery and a Goodie Bag full of Montgomery Village gifts and discounts. (Goodie Bags available while supplies last.)
Couples will also have the chance to win the following:
- Zen Nails Signature Spa Couples Pedicure
- ME Spa 80-minute Deep Tissue Couples Massage
- $100 Certificate to Ma Cherie et Moi
- White House/Black Market Necklace
- $100 Monti’s Rotisserie & Bar Gift Card
- $100 SEA Thai Bistro & Bar Gift Card
- $100 Cattlemens Restaurant Gift Card
All photos by Will Bucquoy!