The 2017 Country Lineup is COMPLETE!

Clare Dunn released her self-titled debut EP in September and wrote all of the songs and co-produced all of the songs! She will take the Country Summer stage on Saturday, June 17th at 1:30pm.

Check out her song Tuxedo:

Independent country artist Aaron Watson will release his latest record Vaquero on February 24th! He will take the Country Summer stage on Saturday, June 17th at 3pm!

Check out his latest single “Outta Style.”