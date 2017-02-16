ACM Nominees Released

Lady Antebellum helped revealed the 2017 ACM Awards nominees this morning (see them at the bottom of the page)! Keith Urban leads the pack with seven nominations, while Miranda Lambert and Maren Morris are each up for awards. Florida Georgia Line and Tim McGraw are each nominated for five awards, while host Dierks Bentley, Thomas Rhett and Chris Stapleton are in the running for three nominations each. Take a look yourself here at the full list!

Entertainer of the Year:

Jason Aldean

Luke Bryan

Florida Georgia Line

Carrie Underwood

Keith Urban

Male Vocalist Of The Year:

Jason Aldean

Dierks Bentley

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Female Vocalist Of The Year:

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood

Vocal Duo Of The Year:

Big & Rich

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

Vocal Group Of The Year:

Eli Young Band

Lady Antebellum

Little Big Town

Old Dominion

Rascal Flatts

New Male Vocalist Of The Year Presented By T-Mobile:

Kane Brown

Chris Janson

Chris Lane

Jon Pardi

Brett Young

New Female Vocalist Of The Year Presented By T-Mobile:

Lauren Alaina

Cam

Brandy Clark

Maren Morris

New Vocal Duo Or Group Of The Year Presented By T-Mobile:

A Thousand Horses

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

LoCash

Maddie & Tae

Songwriter Of The Year:

Ashley Gorley

Luke Laird

Hillary Lindsey

Shane McAnally

Lori McKenna

Album Of The Year:

Black – Dierks Bentley (Producers: Ross Copperman, Arturo Buenahora Jr. / Label: Capitol Records Nashville)

Dig Your Roots – Florida Georgia Line (Producers: Joey Moi / Label: Big Machine Label Group)

Hero – Maren Morris (Producers: busbee, Brad Hill, Maren Morris / Label: Columbia Nashville)

Ripcord – Keith Urban (Producers: Jeff Bhasker, busbee, Nathan Chapman, Nitzan Kaikov, Dann Huff, Tyler Johnson, Johnny Price, Nile Rodgers, Keith Urban, Greg Wells / Label: Hit Red Records, Capitol Records Nashville)

The Weight Of These Wings – Miranda Lambert (Producers: Frank Liddell, Eric Masse, Glenn Worf / Label: RCA Nashville, Vanner Records)

Single Record Of The Year:

“Blue Ain’t Your Color” – Keith Urban (Producers: Dann Huff, Keith Urban / Labels: Hit Red Records, Capitol Records Nashville)

“H.O.L.Y.” – Florida Georgia Line (Producer: Joey Moi / Label: Big Machine Label Group)

“Humble And Kind” – Tim McGraw (Producers: Byron Gallimore, Tim McGraw / Label: McGraw Music, Big Machine Records)

“My Church” – Maren Morris (Producers: busbee, Maren Morris / Label: Columbia Nashville)

“Vice” – Miranda Lambert (Producers: Frank Liddell, Eric Masse, Glenn Worf / Label: RCA Nashville, Vanner Records)

Song Of The Year:

“Blue Ain’t Your Color” – Keith Urban (Songwriters: Clint Lagerberg, Hillary Lindsey, Steven Lee Olsen; Publishers: WB Music Corp (ASCAP), Music Of The Corn (ASCAP), HillarodyRathbone Music (ASCAP), BMG Gold Songs (ASCAP), House Of Sea Gayle Music (ASCAP), Spirit Catalog Holdings (S.a.r.l.), Spirit Two Nashville (ASCAP))

“Die A Happy Man” – Thomas Rhett (Songwriters: Thomas Rhett, Sean Douglas, Joe Spargur, Publishers: EMI Blackwood Music Inc (BMI), Cricket On The Line (BMI), Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp (BMI), Eastman Pond Publishing (BMI), Music of Big Deal (BMI), Nice Life (BMI), Frederic And Reid Music (BMI), BMG Platinum Songs (BMI), Brodsky Spensive Publishing (BMI))

“Humble And Kind” – Tim McGraw (Songwriters: Lori McKenna / Publishers: Songs of Universal Inc (BMI), Hoodie Songs (BMI)

“Kill A Word” – Eric Church Featuring Rhiannon Giddens (Songwriters: Eric Church, Luke Dick, Jeff Hyde / Publishers: Emileon Songs (BMI), Little Louder Songs (BMI), Longer And Louder Music (BMI), Mammaw’s Fried Okra Music (BMI), Sony/ATV Tree Publishing (BMI))

“Tennessee Whiskey” – Chris Stapleton (Songwriters: Dean Dillon, Linda Hargrove / Publishers: Universal-Songs Of PolyGram International (BMI), EMI Algee (BMI))

“Vice” – Miranda Lambert (Songwriters: Miranda Lambert, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne / Publishers: Sony/ATV Tree Publishing (BMI), Pink Dog Publishing (BMI), Smack Hits (GMR), Kobalt Music Group, Ltd. (GMR), Anderson Fork In The Road Music (ASCAP), Kobalt Music Publishing America, Inc. (ASCAP), Smackville Music (ASCAP))

Video Of The Year Presented By XFinity:

“Fire Away” – Chris Stapleton (Director: Tim Mattia / Producer: Jennifer Rothlein)

“Forever Country” – Artists Of Then, Now & Forever (Director: Joseph Kahn / Producers: Nathan de la Rionda, Jil Hardin, Charleen Manca, Joanna Carter, Chandra LaPlume, Sarah Trahern, Damon Whiteside)

“Humble And Kind” – Tim McGraw (Director: Wes Edwards / Producer: Jennifer Rothlein)

“Peter Pan” – Kelsea Ballerini (Director: Kristin Barlowe / Producer: Michelle Abnet)

“Vice” – Miranda Lambert (Director: Trey Fanjoy / Producer: Ashley Bergeron Ford)

Vocal Event Of The Year:

“Different For Girls” – Dierks Bentley Featuring Elle King (Producers: Ross Copperman, Arturo Buenahora Jr. / Label: Capitol Records Nashville)

“Forever Country” – Artists Of Then, Now & Forever (Producer: Shane McAnally / Label: MCA Nashville)

“May We All” – Florida Georgia Line Featuring Tim McGraw (Producer: Joey Moi / Label: Big Machine Label Group)

“Setting The World On Fire” – Kenny Chesney Featuring P!nk (Producers: Buddy Cannon, Kenny Chesney / Label: Blue Chair Records, Columbia Nashville)

“Think Of You” – Chris Young Featuring Cassadee Pope (Producers: Corey Crowder, Chris Young / Labels: RCA Nashville, RCA Records)

Watch the 52nd Annual Academy Of Country Music Awards, hosted by Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley, live on Sunday, Apr. 2 at 8/7c on CBS.