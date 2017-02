Blake has some hardcore fans for sure. When they open their umbrella in the rain, they wish BLAKE was on it. Thank God for Amazon!! Check below for some truly weird Shelton Stuff:

1. Blake Shelton Clock

Hey look! It’s Blake o’clock!

2. Blake Shelton Umbrella

To get ya through those dreary days.

3. Blake Shelton Pill Box

Why? Because why not?

4. Blake Shelton Prayer Flag

Looks more like a lawn flag to us…also since when was Blake on another planet??

5. Blake Shelton Outlet Cover

(You’ve got options)

6. Blake Shelton Fanny Pack

To carry all your Blake Shelton stuff, duh.