It’s the 1st Country Concert of the Year at Shoreline!

Lady Antebellum with Kelsea Ballerini and Brett Young on Saturday, May 27th!

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 17th at 10am at LiveNation.com!

Rob and Joss have your shot to win tickets all week! You choose a category, Rob asks the questions!

The categories to choose from are Compass, American Honey, Bartender, Downtown and I Run To You!