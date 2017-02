Froggy 92.9 has your $20 Jack in the Box gift cards!

Jack in the Box’s new Triple Bacon Buttery Jack is made with three kinds of bacon—hickory-smoked bacon, bacon mayo, and new bacon butter. Part of the Buttery Jack family. Limited time only. At participating restaurants.

Real bacon lovers know you can never have enough bacon!

Text JACK to 77000 to enter to win a $20 jack in the box gift card!