Joss thought it would be a GREAT idea to make a commercial for The Big Game! She’s got her degree in Advertising after all…Rob thinks she’s nuts. With YOUR help a commercial was born. You wanted to see Joss’ cats, some beer and Country Summer Stars! Even Country Summer Star Ned Ledoux called up and said he’d like to be in the video (You’ll see Ned’s Head on a Stick!). So without further ado…,here’s “Rob and Joss’ Big Game Cat Commercial: 3 Good Things and 1 Bad Thing!”