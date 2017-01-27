Horse’s Mouth: Garth Ditches Conveyors Belts

Believe it or not, the Garth Brooks “comeback” is entering it’s 3rd year. Seems like just the other day he was retired still!

And even though he’s a living legend, he’s still learning new things about performing. For example, how not to fall, because this kept happening…

Conveyor belts??? Yup. It made him look like a floating genie when he launched the tour (which is pretty awesome), but he’s recently ditched them. In fact, it helped lead him to a new mantra for his show, listen:

Raw. Cool. Like…live and acoustic in our living room? Garth? We’re free next weekend, lemme know!

