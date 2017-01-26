Horse’s Mouth: Dierks to Pilot Cole to the Super Bowl?

By now, you’ve people seen Cole Swindell in a million “GS” hats.

It stands for Georgia Southern, the University he went to, and he’s also from Georgia. Just like the Zac Brown Band, he’s an Atlanta Falcons fan. Cole Swindell’s a big enough star, he could probably roll into the Super Bowl without a ticket. But that’s not his problem. He’ll be trapped in Canada with Dierks Bentley. But Cole’s got a plan, listen:

Yup, that pilot outfit last summer was no joke, Dierks really can work a yoke. Turns out he’s been dabbling in flying since he was a kid. If they DID do a quick hop to Houston, all we ask for is a lil’ Facebook Live of some Planepool Karaoke.

Straight From the Horse’s Mouth is powered by our friends at Platinum Chevrolet, under the blue arch on the Corby Auto Row.