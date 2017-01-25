Horse’s Mouth: Thomas Rhett Explains How YouTube Saved “Star of the Show”

Believe it or not, Thomas Rhett’s huge hit song, “Star of the Show”, has just been sitting on a shelf somewhere. Well, more like a server. Dano got the full scoop from Thomas on the song when he went Straight to the Horse’s Mouth this afternoon. Take a listen:

We dug around on YouTube thinking there’d be just one video he was talking about. Turns out he’s been performing it acoustically many, many times. Here’s one from a Fan Club party in 2013. SO glad he cut this!!

And of course, he’ll be busting this one out at Country Summer 2017. Get your tickets RIGHT HERE. Luv ya Thomas!!!