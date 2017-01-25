Dan + Shay’s Shay Mooney Is A Dad!

It’s hard to describe the love you feel for the first time when you hold your child. I will never be the same. Asher James, I promise to be the father you deserve. And Hannah, I promise to be the husband you want and need. I love you both so much. You’ve given me everything I never knew I needed. Welcome to the world Asher James Mooney. 1/24/2017

A photo posted by Shay Mooney (@shaymooney) on Jan 24, 2017 at 3:58pm PST