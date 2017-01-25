Dan + Shay’s Shay Mooney Is A Dad!

January 25, 2017 News
Shay and his fiance Hannah welcomed a baby boy named Asher James (what a cute name!!!) yesterday!

He posted a picture on his Instagram, saying, “It’s hard to describe the love you feel for the first time when you hold your child. I will never be the same.”

Congrats to the happy couple!

 