Luke Bryan to Attempt National Anthem at Super Bowl

January 24, 2017 Country Music, News, Slider
FILE - In an April 1, 2012 file photo Luke Bryan performs at the 47th Annual Academy of Country Music Award in Las Vegas. Bryan is apologizing for his performance during baseball's All-Star game on Tuesday, July 10. The country singer admits he did check lyrics he had written down on his hand while he sang the national anthem. He also checked his watch. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, file)
Luke announced this weekend that he will be performing the National Anthem at Super Bowl 51.


But we’re a wee-bit worried because…last time Luke performed the National Anthem on a big stage he um…had crib notes

Everybody roasted him for it!  Hopefully he’ll do better this time.  Or maybe they have a teleprompter ?  ;-).  Love you Luke good luck!