Luke Bryan to Attempt National Anthem at Super Bowl

Luke announced this weekend that he will be performing the National Anthem at Super Bowl 51.

Excited to perform the National Anthem on @NFL‘s biggest stage #SB51. See y’all in Houston. pic.twitter.com/MIbk2gJbah — Luke Bryan (@LukeBryanOnline) January 22, 2017



But we’re a wee-bit worried because…last time Luke performed the National Anthem on a big stage he um…had crib notes



Everybody roasted him for it! Hopefully he’ll do better this time. Or maybe they have a teleprompter ? ;-). Love you Luke good luck!