So obviously you’ve signed up to play the College of Hollywood Knowledge RIGHT HERE for a shot to win Zac Brown Band at Shoreline 10/27 tix.

AND you def know about the ZBB Presale on 1/19 from 10a-1op with the secret code HOMEGROWN at Livenation.com, ya?

Ok, ok, but did you know about the EXTRA pair of tix for the Froggy text club? Ah, gotcha there. Text the word FROGGY to 77000 to join the Froggy text club and get the inside scoop on the extra pair of tix just for text club members.

That’s FROGGY to 77000.