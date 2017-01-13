Rob’s Christmas Tree Quest a Success

Dead. Spindly. Sad. Dried out. Withered. They were once the pride of the household…but now they’re abandoned on the streets of Sonoma County. Every year, you see Christmas trees thrown to the side of the road, and every year this makes Rob ANGRY! So, he gets together with Jeff from Image Tree Service and they gather up some of these trees and grind them to bits! There’s something very satisfying about watching an abandoned tree get ground into 10 million tiny bits. Check out the vid of “Rob’s Christmas Tree Quest” here!



