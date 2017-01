Rob & Joss in the Morning ended months of speculation today, revealing the Country Summer 2017 Saturday headliner to be….Darius Rucker!! Get tix now RIGHT HERE at CountrySummer.com.

Instant reaction on a post on Facebook about it was strong:

We’re hoping for a whole hell of a lot of THIS:



Darius leads a Saturday lineup that also include A Thousand Horses and more stars to be announced! Get your tix now, while Early Bird Pricing is still going on at CountrySummer.com