William Michael Morgan Will Be at Country Summer Too!

He met a girl…and we may or may not have been dreaming is was US hahaha. You know you’ve been thinking the same thing! Well it might actually happen now because William Michael Morgan has been confirmed for Day 1 of Country Summer 2017 on Friday June 16th. Get your tix now HERE.

By now, you’ve prob heard ‘I Met a Girl’ a couple times on Froggy 92.9…but take a listen to his NEW single, ‘Missing’:



SO good right? Get your Country Summer tickets RIGHT HERE at CountrySummer.com while the 3 Day pass and Early Bird Pricing are still going on.

Also, that pic at the top deserves to be displayed in it’s FULL glory.

You’re welcome.