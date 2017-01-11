Canaan Smith and Ned LeDoux Added to Country Summer

Throw two more on the barbie! Sorry, we’re thinking about summer and it’s got us in a grilling mindset LoL.

TWO more names added to Country Summer, Rob & Joss had the news on Monday January 9th- Canaan Smith and Ned LeDoux!

Canaan is well-known to Froggy listeners for his smash “Love You Like That”…and maybe to a few The Amazing Race fans too 😉



And he was so stoked to be coming to CS on Sunday June 18, he even hit us with an @ tweet right after the announcement:



Ned LeDoux has a pretty famous last name in country music, and we are stoked to welcome him to Santa Rosa on Friday June 16! Learn about Ned right here:

Listen to Rob & Joss in the Morning all week at 7:10am for MORE stars to be revealed for Country Summer 2017!