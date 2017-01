All week Rob & Joss are announcing more Country Summer acts! Make sure you’re tuning in every morning at 7:10am to find out who is performing!

We’ve already told you that Thomas Rhett, Maddie & Tae, A Thousand Horses, Justin Moore and Randy Houser will be there!

Check back here if you missed the announcements!

Canaan Smith will take the stage on Sunday!

Ned Ledoux will take the stage on Friday!