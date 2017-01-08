Dustin Lynch Thinks His New Song is a Unicorn

DustinLynchUnicorn
Dustin Lynch says his new song “Seein’ Red” is so rare, it’s like a unicorn.

“Gosh, this is — I call this song a unicorn,” he says. “They don’t come around often. It’s got this… very infectious groove and melody with a great, sexy lyric.  So I get to flirt with the girls a lot when I’m onstage singing this one.”

You read that right.  He IS looking at YOU.  “Just being able to dance around stage a little bit and have some fun, you know, with everybody in the crowd. That’s what I love doing these days.”

You ain’t heard it on Froggy 92.9 yet?  OMGaw SO good here: