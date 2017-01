The Harlem Globetrotters are coming to Haehl Pavilion on the Santa Rosa Junior College campus on Wednesday, January 18th

Witness amazing Globetrotter moments and experience the antics that will have you laughing the entire time!

Listen to Dano to win tickets into the game.

Make sure you get to the game on time to watch Dano play in the first two minutes of the game!

Tickets are on sale now HERE

General admission tickets start at $32