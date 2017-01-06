Former Froggy Personality Dies in Car Crash

We have just learned that former Froggy 92.9 morning personality Steve Rooney died last month in a car crash .

You heard Steve on 92.9 from 1999-2000, going by the name “Luke Skyhopper”. Steve also worked behind the scenes as the station’s Program Director, managing music selection and Froggy’s involvement in events like the Kenwood Pillow Fights and Sonoma County Crushers games.

Midday personality Splash was on-staff when Steve ran Froggy 92.9, “Steve was instrumental in helping me return to the station,” Splash said. “He had a great sense of humor, possessed an unwavering faith in God and family, and was just a wonderful human being.”

Following his time at Froggy 92.9, Steve made several stops before landing in New Mexico. In the Clovis and Portales area, he remained on the air on Mix 107.5 and Big 1015, but also moved into ownership, starting the Rooney Moon Broadcasting Group.

He is survived by his wife Julie and four children. Everyone at Froggy 92.9 and listeners in Sonoma County send prayers of love and support to the Rooney family.

Note: 97.7 The River personality Mike ‘Doc’ McCoy also went by the name ‘Luke Skyhopper’ on Froggy 92.9 in the years following Steve’s tenure.