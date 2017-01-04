More Country Summer Stars To Be Revealed

You were pumped about Randy Houser. Stoked about Justin Moore. FREAKED about Thomas Rhett. But…MORE, you wanted MORE!! And you’ll get it.

Additional Country Summer 2017 performers (including the Saturday headliner!!) will be revealed on:

Monday January 9 – Friday January 13 with Rob & Joss in the Morning on Froggy 92.9

They’ll reveal one performer each day…unless they feel like doing two on one day ;-). And they’ll have your chance to WIN tickets to Country Summer too. What, you don’t have your tickets yet? Get’em now, while Early Bird Pricing and the 3 Day Pass are still available, RIGHT HERE at CountrySummer.com.