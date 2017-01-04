4 Things to Know About the New Froggy929.com

Yes! This is the NEW Froggy929.com. We listened to your feedback and designed a new site that’s fun, fast and easy to find the info you need from Froggy 92.9. Here’s 4 things to know about the new site:

1.Organization and Layout: Nothing worse than roaming around a website and not being able to find what you’re looking for. You’ll notice our Navigation bar follows you wherever you go, and stories posted by personalities like Rob & Joss appear on both the homepage and Rob & Joss page. Our Featured Slider highlights our big stories, from breaking news to winning Country Summer Tickets.

2.Search: If you still can’t find what you’re looking for, we now offer Search on Froggy929.com. A quick search for Luke Bryan finds a few dozen posts…yes we’re fans ;-).

3.Mobile Friendly: Look at Froggy929.com on your iPhone, Droid, iPad, Droid tablet, any kinda tablet, any kinda anything! The website offers responsive design, so no matter what you’re on, you can get the Froggy 92.9 info you need.

4.The Frognation: The Frognation is our online club for hardcore Froggy 92.9 fans. Our new website brings renewed emphasis on being a club member. So if you like contests especially for Frognation members, concert presale passwords and personal messages directly from Froggy personalities, we suggest joining RIGHT HERE RIGHT NOW. If you’re already a member, sit back and watch your Inbox!

And that’s just the start! We look forward to continued growth with our new site, and love having you along for the ride.