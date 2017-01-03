Tim McGraw Tells Us About His Next Movie

A buncha years ago you were watching Friday Night Lights and you’re like “Hold up, is that Tim McGraw??”



Sure was! And since he’s put together a pretty impressive resume of films like The Blind Side, Country Strong and and Disney’s Tomorrowland. His next film is far from a theme park ride though. The spiritually-charged drama The Shack. Based on the best-selling book, a father who’s lost his daughter to violence receives, well, an invitation to meet with God. Tim plays the neighbor, and says to expect:

The film’s in theaters March 3rd 2017. Here’s the full trailer:

