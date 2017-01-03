Tim McGraw Tells Us About His Next Movie

A buncha years ago you were watching Friday Night Lights and you’re like “Hold up, is that Tim McGraw??”

Sure was!  And since he’s put together a pretty impressive resume of films like The Blind Side, Country Strong and and Disney’s Tomorrowland.  His next film is far from a theme park ride though.  The spiritually-charged drama The Shack.  Based on the best-selling book, a father who’s lost his daughter to violence receives, well, an invitation to meet with God.  Tim plays the neighbor, and says to expect:

 

 

The film’s in theaters March 3rd 2017.  Here’s the full trailer: