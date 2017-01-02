Kenny Not Really Touring in 2017

He did put on a pretty awesome show at Levi’s Stadium for us this year.

In fact, some would argue it’s the only good thing that happened there in 2016 ;-).

So ok, no touring or concerts at all for Kenny in 201- oh wait..

“So, next year, we’ll do five or six shows — we don’t know how many yet — but other than that, we’ll let this new music find its way. Then, the next year, we’ll crank it up again,” Chesney said. Looks like he’ll be play a few festivals, and two shows in Boston because he is obsessed with Boston. And the rest of the time? He’ll be here