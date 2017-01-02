Kenny Not Really Touring in 2017

January 2, 2017 Concerts, Country Music, News, Slider
Kenny Chesney performs Noise at the 51st annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 3, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)
Kenny Chesney performs Noise at the 51st annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 3, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

It’s sort of like summer break…for a country superstar.  Kenny Chesney has announced he will NOT embark on an every city, nationwide tour in 2017.  “We’re going to pull back just a little bit [from the road],” Chesney told Country Countdown USA on Froggy 92.9 this week. “The last two years have been so intense; we’ve done 160 shows in an 18-month period. So I felt, with the new music, I want the fans to digest it and let it seep into their lives a little bit.”

He did put on a pretty awesome show at Levi’s Stadium for us this year.

In fact, some would argue it’s the only good thing that happened there in 2016 ;-).

 So ok, no touring or concerts at all for Kenny in 201- oh wait..

“So, next year, we’ll do five or six shows — we don’t know how many yet — but other than that, we’ll let this new music find its way. Then, the next year, we’ll crank it up again,” Chesney said.  Looks like he’ll be play a few festivals, and two shows in Boston because he is obsessed with Boston.  And the rest of the time?  He’ll be here