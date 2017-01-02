Kenny Not Really Touring in 2017

It’s sort of like summer break…for a country superstar. Kenny Chesney has announced he will NOT embark on an every city, nationwide tour in 2017. “We’re going to pull back just a little bit [from the road],” Chesney told Country Countdown USA on Froggy 92.9 this week. “The last two years have been so intense; we’ve done 160 shows in an 18-month period. So I felt, with the new music, I want the fans to digest it and let it seep into their lives a little bit.”
He did put on a pretty awesome show at Levi’s Stadium for us this year.
In fact, some would argue it’s the only good thing that happened there in 2016 ;-).
Hello @LevisStadium. #spreadthelovetour @noshoesnation pic.twitter.com/6cIZAmzw3s
— Kenny Chesney (@kennychesney) August 6, 2016
So ok, no touring or concerts at all for Kenny in 201- oh wait..
“So, next year, we’ll do five or six shows — we don’t know how many yet — but other than that, we’ll let this new music find its way. Then, the next year, we’ll crank it up again,” Chesney said. Looks like he’ll be play a few festivals, and two shows in Boston because he is obsessed with Boston. And the rest of the time? He’ll be here
#cheatday pic.twitter.com/2a1UfcUO5p
— Kenny Chesney (@kennychesney) February 21, 2016